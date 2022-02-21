Analysts Set Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Price Target at $356.88

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $359.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN opened at $302.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.29 and a 200 day moving average of $318.49. Linde has a 12 month low of $241.88 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.