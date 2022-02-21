Analysts Set Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Price Target at $356.88

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $359.76.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Shares of LIN opened at $302.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.29 and a 200 day moving average of $318.49. Linde has a 12 month low of $241.88 and a 12 month high of $352.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
Linde Company Profile
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
