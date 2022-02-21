Analysts Set RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Target Price at $345.55

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $325.06.

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $390.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $762,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,686. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in RingCentral by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 117.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNG stock traded down $9.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,276. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.83 and a 200-day moving average of $214.23. RingCentral has a one year low of $143.79 and a one year high of $428.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

