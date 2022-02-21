Analysts Set Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) PT at $33.75

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:SDIG traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.29. 434,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,932. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

