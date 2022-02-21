Analysts Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) PT at $549.96

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $543.96.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

TYL traded down $17.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $411.28. 362,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,921. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $486.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total value of $2,303,538.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,907 shares of company stock worth $15,578,974. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,412,000 after acquiring an additional 44,655 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after acquiring an additional 272,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,743,000 after acquiring an additional 42,788 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,501,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

