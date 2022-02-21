Analyzing Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) & Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Li Auto and Greenkraft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 0 9 1 3.10 Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Li Auto presently has a consensus target price of $43.48, indicating a potential upside of 52.29%. Given Li Auto’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Greenkraft.

Risk & Volatility

Li Auto has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenkraft has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and Greenkraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto -2.47% -1.57% -1.14% Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Li Auto and Greenkraft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $1.45 billion 20.21 -$23.24 million ($0.08) -356.88 Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Greenkraft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Li Auto.

Summary

Li Auto beats Greenkraft on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Greenkraft

GreenKraft, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. Its products and services include commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas, conversion of existing vehicles, and alternative fuel engines. The company was founded by George Gemayel on October 31, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

