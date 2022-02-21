Analyzing Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) and Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Expro Group and Nine Energy Service, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nine Energy Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Expro Group and Nine Energy Service’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $390.36 million 4.15 -$156.22 million ($1.66) -8.95 Nine Energy Service $310.85 million 0.12 -$378.95 million ($2.80) -0.39

Expro Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nine Energy Service. Expro Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nine Energy Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Expro Group has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nine Energy Service has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Expro Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Expro Group and Nine Energy Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group -14.44% -5.45% -4.35% Nine Energy Service -27.49% N/A -24.49%

Summary

Expro Group beats Nine Energy Service on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

