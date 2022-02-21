Analyzing Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE)

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuwellis and Echo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $7.44 million 1.40 -$15.84 million ($3.85) -0.27 Echo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Echo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuwellis.

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and Echo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -219.99% -71.35% -62.43% Echo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Echo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nuwellis and Echo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 2 0 3.00 Echo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nuwellis currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 621.15%. Given Nuwellis’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Echo Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Nuwellis has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Echo Therapeutics has a beta of 5.74, meaning that its stock price is 474% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Echo Therapeutics beats Nuwellis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About Echo Therapeutics

Echo Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development of non-invasive, and wireless continuous glucose monitoring system for use in the diabetes outpatient market. It offers needle-free skin preparation device as a platform technology that allows for enhanced skin permeation enabling extraction of analytes, such as glucose and delivery of topical pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

