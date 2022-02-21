Analyzing Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Zovio alerts:

53.5% of Zovio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Afya shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Zovio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zovio and Afya, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Afya 0 1 1 0 2.50

Zovio currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 458.04%. Afya has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 108.94%. Given Zovio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zovio is more favorable than Afya.

Risk and Volatility

Zovio has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Afya has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zovio and Afya’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $397.12 million 0.09 -$48.95 million ($2.32) -0.48 Afya $233.20 million 5.45 $56.66 million $0.47 29.02

Afya has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zovio. Zovio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Afya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zovio and Afya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -25.21% -15.05% -4.76% Afya 15.15% 7.92% 4.23%

Summary

Afya beats Zovio on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc. provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S. Clark in May 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments. The Education Services segment provides educational services through undergraduate and graduate courses related to medicine, other health sciences, and other undergraduate programs. The Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segment offers digital and printed medical content services, including online courses for residency preparatory, medical and other than medical post-graduate specialization programs and mobile app subscription for digital medical content. The company was founded on March 22, 2019 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.