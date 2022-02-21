Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Apogee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APOG. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

APOG stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.55. 3,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,644. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.36 and a beta of 1.15. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $50.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -101.15%.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 6.7% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

