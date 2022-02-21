Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lowered by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.9% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 133.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,402,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.30. 82,772,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,976,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.60. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.