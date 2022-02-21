Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $160.00 at UBS Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.62.
NASDAQ AMAT opened at $133.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.99.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.
In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,567,000 after buying an additional 60,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
