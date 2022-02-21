Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Issues Earnings Results

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 78.75%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ABR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.33. 2,287,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 33.04, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 4,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William C. Green purchased 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 262,819 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 17,192 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.