Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.41) per share for the quarter.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $93.13 on Monday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 361,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after buying an additional 243,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 880.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 83,490 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 297.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 42,402 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,705,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

