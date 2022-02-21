Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.41) per share for the quarter.
Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $93.13 on Monday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.55.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.
Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.