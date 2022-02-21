Argon (ARGON) Price Hits $0.0082 on Top Exchanges

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Argon has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $588,580.21 and $183,994.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00043688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.89 or 0.06950750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,125.78 or 1.00218680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00050563 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,550,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,752,991 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

