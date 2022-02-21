ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,927 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $14,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 64,705 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 132.4% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period.

ARKK traded down $3.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,833,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,842,482. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $63.99 and a twelve month high of $154.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.03.

