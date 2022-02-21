ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASMIY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ASM International to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASM International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $329.68.

Shares of ASMIY stock opened at $329.63 on Thursday. ASM International has a 12 month low of $240.60 and a 12 month high of $497.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.61.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

