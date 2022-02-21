Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASPN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ASPN stock traded up $2.58 on Wednesday, reaching $28.50. 134,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,991. The company has a market cap of $942.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

