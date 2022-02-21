Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,381,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,414,000 after buying an additional 19,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN opened at $142.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.81. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.57.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.