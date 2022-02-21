AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

AssetMark Financial stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 70,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,124. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $166,941.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $12,256,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $8,698,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after buying an additional 314,024 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 761,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after buying an additional 206,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1,886.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 214,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 204,107 shares during the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

