Astec Industries (ASTE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Astec Industries to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ASTE opened at $51.60 on Monday. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.
About Astec Industries
Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.
