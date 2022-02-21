Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Astec recently announced preliminary revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 which increased year on year, but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The compamy witnessed strong demand in the quarter and achieved record backlog and higher revenues. However it had to incur higher expenses to meet this demand. Astec has been facing tightness in labor availability for some positions and thus labor costs have escalated in an effort to attract staff in its manufacturing operations. Pandemic related labor absenteeism also remains a challenge. This has resulted in a variety of challenges in running its operations efficiently and maintaining output levels. Also, higher input and transportation costs as well as the ongoing supply chain related issues impacted the company's margin in the quarter. These challenges are expected to persist this year as well.”

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.50.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.28. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,553,000 after buying an additional 38,028 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,588,000 after buying an additional 61,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,605,000 after buying an additional 61,673 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 48,177.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 497,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after buying an additional 496,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 451,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,245,000 after buying an additional 164,408 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

