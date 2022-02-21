Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlas in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlas’ FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.17 million. Atlas had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Atlas’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.02. Atlas has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $16.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlas by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

