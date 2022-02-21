Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

Get Atlas alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.17 million. Atlas had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,343,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,308,000 after acquiring an additional 221,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 15.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 420,550 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 10.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,381,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,181,000 after acquiring an additional 220,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,974,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after acquiring an additional 40,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 20.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,475,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 248,941 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.