Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Lowered to $121.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $106.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.69. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $109.22.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,378,000 after acquiring an additional 455,162 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,474,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,891,000 after acquiring an additional 55,815 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,971,000 after acquiring an additional 921,239 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,224,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,763,000 after acquiring an additional 116,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

