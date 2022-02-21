Atria Investments LLC Has $17.69 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $17,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.05. 169,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,462. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.39. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

