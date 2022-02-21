Atria Investments LLC Has $20.18 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,691,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,930,152. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $139.44. The company has a market capitalization of $257.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,765 shares of company stock valued at $84,153,866 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

