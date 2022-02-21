Atria Investments LLC Has $92.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.7% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $92,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13,102.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,143 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,908,000 after buying an additional 3,238,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,014,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,477 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $71.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,729,480 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.02.

