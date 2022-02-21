Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,477 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.5% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 46.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 15.4% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Visa by 35.5% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 41,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.69. 8,121,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,229,750. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $426.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

