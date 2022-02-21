AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $277 million-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.08 million.

AUDC stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.90. 242,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,482. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $901.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.97.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

AUDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioCodes from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AudioCodes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 40,369 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth $1,388,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in AudioCodes by 9.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

