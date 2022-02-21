Audius (AUDIO) Price Tops $0.88 on Exchanges

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Audius coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002297 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $532.73 million and $21.24 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Audius has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00037421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00107660 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

AUDIO is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,078,933,974 coins and its circulating supply is 608,321,992 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official website for Audius is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

