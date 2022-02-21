AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.17.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN opened at $109.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $74.23 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.86.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,964,000 after buying an additional 58,313 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 18.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,594,000 after purchasing an additional 204,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,345,000 after purchasing an additional 495,490 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 745.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 678,780 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.