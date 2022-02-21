Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will post sales of $198.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $197.10 million. Avalara posted sales of $153.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $857.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $854.20 million to $860.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

NYSE AVLR traded down $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,850. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.18. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $588,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,558,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 760.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

