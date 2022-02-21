Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avant Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Avant Diagnostics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Avant Diagnostics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

AVDX traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,785. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76. Avant Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

