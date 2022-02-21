AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 3,550 ($48.04) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVV. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating and a GBX 3,000 ($40.60) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($60.89) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,880 ($52.50) to GBX 3,750 ($50.74) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AVEVA Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,760 ($50.88).

Shares of AVV opened at GBX 2,519 ($34.09) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. The firm has a market cap of £7.60 billion and a PE ratio of -199.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,054.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,493.41. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,519 ($34.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,242 ($57.40).

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

