Avista (AVA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2022

Avista (NYSE:AVA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Avista to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $42.64 on Monday. Avista has a 12-month low of $37.57 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avista by 22.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 49.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Avista by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 622,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,465,000 after acquiring an additional 35,555 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Avista by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Earnings History for Avista (NYSE:AVA)

