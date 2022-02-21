Avista (AVA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Avista (NYSE:AVA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Avista to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $42.64 on Monday. Avista has a 12-month low of $37.57 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avista by 22.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 49.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Avista by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 622,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,465,000 after acquiring an additional 35,555 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Avista by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

