B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RILY. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $64.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.51. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 752,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $6,196,653.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $129,442.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 961,660 shares of company stock valued at $8,060,124 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

