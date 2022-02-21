B. Riley Trims LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Target Price to $47.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.23.
LivePerson stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.20.
About LivePerson
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
