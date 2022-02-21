B. Riley Trims LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Target Price to $47.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.23.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.