Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 5.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after acquiring an additional 45,375 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 6.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,365,000 after buying an additional 42,016 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in UniFirst by 171.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 13.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

UNF opened at $179.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.20. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $176.27 and a one year high of $258.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.98.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.98%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNF. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

