Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $96,000 Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 96.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154,352 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 644,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 146,400 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 526.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,085,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 3,433,330 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 161.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 401,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 247,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 290.1% in the third quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 5,378,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

EDU opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.