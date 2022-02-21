Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $210,000 in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,329,000 after buying an additional 53,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,458,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Kaman in the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kaman by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaman alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $58.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 382.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.