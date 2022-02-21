Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Flux Power as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLUX. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 81.4% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 593,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 78,783 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter valued at $189,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the second quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $2.57 on Monday. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 87.33% and a negative net margin of 50.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

