Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,497,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,549 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 4,728.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,995,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 859,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 116,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 122,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of HIMX opened at $11.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.08. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

