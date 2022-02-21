Balyasny Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,880 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ECPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,570,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $731,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $614,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $71.65 on Monday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $72.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.17. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECPG. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

