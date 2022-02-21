Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.39. Banc of California reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BANC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Banc of California by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Banc of California by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $19.54 on Friday. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.