Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (BLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BLX opened at $15.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

