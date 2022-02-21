Bank of America Trims Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Target Price to $200.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $320.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.05.

Wix.com stock opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.87 and its 200-day moving average is $175.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.60 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.98. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,349,000 after buying an additional 637,351 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Wix.com by 17.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $723,113,000 after acquiring an additional 548,569 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after acquiring an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4,925.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 315,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,779,000 after purchasing an additional 309,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 589,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,437,000 after purchasing an additional 240,865 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

