Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.72.

NYSE BNS opened at $71.99 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $66.66. The firm has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

