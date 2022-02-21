Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Increased to C$105.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$96.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$91.72.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS opened at C$91.87 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$70.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$90.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$84.09.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.80 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7500004 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.