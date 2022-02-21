Barclays Boosts Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target to $27.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tronox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.43.

Shares of TROX opened at $21.22 on Friday. Tronox has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tronox by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Tronox by 170.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

