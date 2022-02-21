Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.66) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.51) to GBX 768 ($10.39) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.80) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.46) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.46) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 695.91 ($9.42).

RMG opened at GBX 417.50 ($5.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 476.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 475.18. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of GBX 403.89 ($5.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.31).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

